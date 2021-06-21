Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Incyte reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 87.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

