Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.10 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

