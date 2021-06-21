Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SGH opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,873 shares of company stock valued at $101,359,472 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.