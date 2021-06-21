Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

