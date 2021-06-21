Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of ($1.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.