Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $15.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 785.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $109.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $252.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,392. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

