Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 48,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

