Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.78. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

