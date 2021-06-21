Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,411. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

