Zacks: Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

