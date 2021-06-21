Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

