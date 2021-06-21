Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,095. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

