Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.05 million and the lowest is $32.61 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $135.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.61 million to $136.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

