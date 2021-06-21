Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $185.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $775.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 118,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,104,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

