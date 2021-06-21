Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 12,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,885 shares of company stock worth $2,460,003. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

