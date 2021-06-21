Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,181. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The stock has a market cap of $385.48 million and a P/E ratio of -78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

