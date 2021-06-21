Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report sales of $316.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of HWC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

