Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $305.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.30 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 703,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,534. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PetIQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

