Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.49). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

