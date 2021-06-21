Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38,268.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.