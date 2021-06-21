Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

