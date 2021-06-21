Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,688. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

