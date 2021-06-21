Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

