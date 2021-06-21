Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.13 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

