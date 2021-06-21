Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Crawford United has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

