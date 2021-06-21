Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Buy

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

