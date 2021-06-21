Zenfuse Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $153,095.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00699880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,094,092 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

