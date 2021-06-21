ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,046.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037664 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007701 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

