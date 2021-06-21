Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Hits $62.44 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $62.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00205837 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00636503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,692,991,449 coins and its circulating supply is 11,401,524,296 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

