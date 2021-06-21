ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $42.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $43.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 1,897 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,779,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

