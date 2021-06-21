Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $36.25

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $37.43. Zymeworks shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

