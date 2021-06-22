-$0.03 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.