-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoGenomics also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,933. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

