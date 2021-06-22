$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hecla Mining reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.75, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

