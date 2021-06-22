-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 33,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,324. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.