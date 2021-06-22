-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 33,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,324. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.