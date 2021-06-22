$0.39 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

