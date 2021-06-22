-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

