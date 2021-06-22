-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.26. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,306. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

