$0.83 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.