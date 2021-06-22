$0.89 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

