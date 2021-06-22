$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

