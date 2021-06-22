$1.40 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.44. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 677.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

