$1.51 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

