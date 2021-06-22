$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 80,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

