$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.