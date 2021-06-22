$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.