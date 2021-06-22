101,167 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

