11,497 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enel Américas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

