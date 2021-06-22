191,000 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. LexinFintech makes up approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

