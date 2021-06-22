1,979 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

