$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $79,791,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $283.63 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.